Sale of Pope’s Swatch sets a world record to help a local cause

Inspired by the mission of the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation, Pope Francis has donated his Swatch to be auctioned off to raise scholarship funds.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBAY) - A live auction was held Wednesday in Chicago to raise money for a local scholarship foundation.

The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay hosted a part to follow the “Once Upon a Time Watch Project” auction for the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation. As we’ve reported, the foundation raises money for college-bound students across the world in memory of Brian LaViolette, who died when he was 15.

Brian was an avid collector of watches, so the foundation launched the Watch Project to get celebrities, sports stars and world figures to donate their watches.

The watch that brought in the most money was a Swatch, a plastic wristwatch, from Pope Francis that sold for $56,250. We’re told that’s a record for the most ever paid for a Swatch. The buyer will also receive papers and a framed letter of provenance signed by the pope’s personal secretary.

Watches were also donated by the estates of Kenny Rogers ($3,000), Betty White ($2,250) and Jerry Lewis ($1,105), and others, like Condoleeza Rice ($1,188), Joe Theissman ($438) and actors Tony Shalhoub ($563) and Randall Park ($4,375).

A Patek Philippe perpetual calendar watch brought in $35,840. Rolexes were among the most collectible watches, bringing in $3,000 to $35,000. A Rolex promotional ashtray sold for $4,375.

