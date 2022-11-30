January 6 Committee questioning Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was scheduled to be interviewed Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that Vos would be the last witness before the panel completes its report.

Vos filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena to provide testimony about his phone call with Donald Trump in July 2021 during which the former president asked him to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Arguments in that lawsuit were postponed.

Trump repeatedly tried to pressure Vos to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin, a move Vos rejected.

