INTERVIEW: Door County Candle Company sending tin candles to Ukrainians without power

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The little candle company that could is flipping a switch -- because people in Ukraine can’t.

Door County Candle Company made national headlines for the enormous amount of money it has raised for relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine through the sale of handmade candles in the colors of the Ukraine flag.

But as the war drags on, Russia is now targeting Ukraine’s power grid. A massive missile strike last week left major cities without power. No lights. For some, no heat.

Which brings us back to Door County Candle Company. We talked with owner Christiana Gorchynsky about a new initiative to donate tin candles. They’re distributing them in Ukraine through Razom, an organization distributing relief items, literally working by candlelight.

