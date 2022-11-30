INTERVIEW: Door County Candle Company sending tin candles to Ukrainians without power

It's now donating tin candles for Ukrainians suffering power outages due to the Russian attacks
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The little candle company that could is flipping a switch -- because people in Ukraine can’t.

Door County Candle Company made national headlines for the enormous amount of money it has raised for relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine through the sale of handmade candles in the colors of the Ukraine flag.

But as the war drags on, Russia is now targeting Ukraine’s power grid. A massive missile strike last week left major cities without power. No lights. For some, no heat.

Which brings us back to Door County Candle Company. We talked with owner Christiana Gorchynsky about a new initiative to donate tin candles. They’re distributing them in Ukraine through Razom, an organization distributing relief items, literally working by candlelight.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Soto Jr. is wanted on numerous charges of retail theft
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Sheboygan police car
Sheboygan hit-and-run victim identified
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Grand Chute firefighters respond to a fatal fire at a duplex on S. Olson Ave.
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

Latest News

Green Bay city salt truck
Rain forces road crews to wait for the ice
Protein-rich seafood
3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: More protein, less hip fracture risk
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity hit twice by thieves
Green Bay city salt truck
Rain delays road crews' response to icy roads