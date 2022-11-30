Green Bay Starbucks café votes to join union

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Workers at a Starbucks café in Green Bay have voted to unionize.

Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United (CMRJB) says workers at the store at Main St. and Auto Plaza Way voted 12-8 on Tuesday in favor of union representation. The votes were counted by the National Labor Relations Board.

The baristas aired their grievances in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and local management.

“It is our belief that the working conditions we are regularly forced to endure disrupt our ability to do our jobs with dignity, and taking collective action to change said conditions is our best, and only, way forward. We are committed to forging a strong contract that returns the pride and honor that the position of Starbucks Barista should have, and hold Starbucks to its promise of working with us, “with transparency, dignity, and respect”. Many of the working conditions we have put up with until this point have been normalized: lack of staffing, poor training, and abusive management paralyze partners around the county, and the lack of communication from leadership compounds these issues.”

The east-side Green Bay café becomes the fifth Starbucks in Wisconsin to unionize. Since April, Starbucks baristas in Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Plover, and at the Northland Ave. location in Appleton have successfully voted for union representation.

CMRJB says nationwide, more than 300 Starbucks locations in the U.S. have filed to hold representation elections and more than 260 won representation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.