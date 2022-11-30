Green Bay Starbucks café votes to join union
The Main St. & Auto Plaza Way location is the 5th in Wisconsin to unionize
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Workers at a Starbucks café in Green Bay have voted to unionize.
Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United (CMRJB) says workers at the store at Main St. and Auto Plaza Way voted 12-8 on Tuesday in favor of union representation. The votes were counted by the National Labor Relations Board.
The baristas aired their grievances in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and local management.
The east-side Green Bay café becomes the fifth Starbucks in Wisconsin to unionize. Since April, Starbucks baristas in Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Plover, and at the Northland Ave. location in Appleton have successfully voted for union representation.
CMRJB says nationwide, more than 300 Starbucks locations in the U.S. have filed to hold representation elections and more than 260 won representation.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.