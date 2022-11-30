Green Bay brings back the downtown arts festival

Artfest Green Bay is July 28-30(Downtown Green Bay Inc.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay Inc. is bringing back the summer art festival on downtown streets. ArtStreet? No, Artfest.

Downtown Green Bay is partnering with arts and community organizations in Northeast Wisconsin to create “Artfest Green Bay, Downtown’s Art & Culture Celebration” from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. Downtown Green Bay Inc. is taking applications for artists on its website.

Last summer, ArtStreet moved to Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon after 40 years downtown. ArtStreet organizers said they needed more room to grow. Their festival attracts about 40,000 people annually and contributes $3 million to the local economy.

Similarly, Artfest Green Bay promises art vendors, music, and food.

“Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” Downtown Green Bay executive director Jeff Mirkes wrote in a statement. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”

Proceeds will support beautification projects in the downtown and Olde Main Street districts. Projects include murals, art installations, and streetscape improvements.

