FEMA, Emergency Management investigating widespread Green Bay emergency alert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s east side and, unintentionally, other parts of WBAY’s viewing area, were put on high alert Tuesday night after a gas leak prompted authorities to issue an emergency alert through cell phones.

Authorities intended to alert to reach fewer than 20 homes in the immediate area of a gas leak on Edgewood Drive near Hillside Lane, advising families nearby to evacuate with their pets.

But the alert went to people across the city and even other counties.

911 caller: “I just got an emergency alert on my phone about evacuating if I live near Edgewood and Hillside. I don’t know where that is in relation to where I live... Pulaski, Wisconsin.”

Dispatcher: “OK, that’s gonna be Green Bay. You’re completely fine to stay where you’re at.”

A neighbor smelled gas on the 500-block of Edgewood Dr. and called 911. Multiple agencies responded, including police, fire, and the Wisconsin Public Service utility to shut off the gas believed to be coming from a stove inside a house that was condemned due to unsafe living conditions.

With the risk of a gas explosion, Green Bay police contacted Brown County Emergency Management to send an evacuation alert to homes nearby. The alert was sent through a FEMA program that sends alerts to wireless devices.

Within a half-hour, dispatchers received about 40 to 50 calls from concerned citizens. Realizing the glitch, emergency management canceled the alert so it wouldn’t continue going out to more phones outside the area of concern.

Lauri Maki, Brown County Emergency Management director, explained, “It’s something as simple as, was someone’s phone connected to a tower in Green Bay that bounced across the bay, or was the last time your phone connected to a tower in Green Bay but now you’re home in Wrightstown and it’s still pinging off of there. There’s a lot of factors, and it’s something that we are trying to help Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA work through by having data like last night saying see this is what happened, how can we fix this going forward?”

Brown County Emergency Management will send Tuesday night’s data to Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in hopes of improving the system.

They’re also looking at ways to make their emergency alerts more informative by including a link to additional details about the location and the incident.

The glitch had no impact on police, fire, or WPS’s response to the incident.

