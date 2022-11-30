BLUSTERY AND MUCH COLDER TODAY

It would be wise to dress warmly on this last day of November... Sharply colder air has arrived to northeast Wisconsin. Blustery west winds gusting as high as 40 mph, will keep our temperatures steady in the 20s. However, it’s also a wind-chilly day. Our “feel-like temperatures” will stay close to 10 degrees above zero.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some flakes at times. Our cloud cover will thin out into this evening as our most recent weathermaker moves away. As skies clear out, temperatures will tumble into the teens, with single digit wind chills.

The wind will finally settle down early tomorrow, followed by a modest warming trend. Highs will be back in the mid 40s on Friday, with a light rain-snow mix at night. The weekend looks colder and blustery, but skies will be mostly sunny.

Keep an eye on Monday night and early Tuesday morning... We may get a round of light accumulating snow across northeast Wisconsin. However, there’s uncertainty on the storm’s track at this point. Stay tuned for more specific details in the days to come...

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 20-30+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/S 5-10+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Quite blustery. Flakes at times. HIGH: 26 (steady) with chills around 10 degrees.

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Snappy cold. Single digit chills. LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. Still cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Showers or a light wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Light snow at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Early flakes, then some sun. Blustery again. HIGH: 27

