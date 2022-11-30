3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A game-changer for stronger, lighter cars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, patented process -- from nearby Michigan State, no less -- makes it possible to weld plastic to metal.

Brad Spakowitz shows you how the process works and explains why this is such a game-changer, especially for the auto industry. No, we don’t think it’s going to be used to make new Transformers.

And a lot of people with electric cars charge them at home at night. But what if it worked the other way around -- and you could use an electric vehicle’s excess charge to charge your home at night? It could lower your electric bill and take some demand off the power grid. Brad shows you how this works and how soon the technology could be in your garage.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.