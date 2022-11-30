3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A game-changer for stronger, lighter cars

Brad discusses a breakthrough in welding and a way for electric vehicles to charge your home instead of vice versa
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, patented process -- from nearby Michigan State, no less -- makes it possible to weld plastic to metal.

Brad Spakowitz shows you how the process works and explains why this is such a game-changer, especially for the auto industry. No, we don’t think it’s going to be used to make new Transformers.

And a lot of people with electric cars charge them at home at night. But what if it worked the other way around -- and you could use an electric vehicle’s excess charge to charge your home at night? It could lower your electric bill and take some demand off the power grid. Brad shows you how this works and how soon the technology could be in your garage.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency response to a gas leak in a Green Bay neighborhood
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
Donovan Olson was charged with Hit-and-Run Involving Injury and 1st Degree Recklessly...
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bellevue
Habitat for Humanity robbed in the holiday season
Canadian geese
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese

Latest News

An emergency alert for a Green Bay gas leak was intended for 10 to 20 homes but went to phones...
FEMA, Emergency Management investigating widespread Green Bay emergency alert
Emergency response to a gas leak in Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Emergency alert glitch
Gold Cross ambulance
DEBRIEF: Gold Cross Ambulances addresses EMT shortage
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) speaks on the Senate floor about the Respect for Marriage Act
INTERVIEW: Sen. Baldwin on the Respect for Marriage Act