3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: More protein, less hip fracture risk

Brad Spakowitz has a study on women eating more protein having a lower risk of hip fracture, plus an update on the bird flu
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers in the United Kingdom found if women eat more protein, they can reduce their risk of a hip fracture.

How much more protein? And any specific kinds of protein? Brad Spakowitz will answer your questions in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, he has an update on the bird flu that contributed to higher prices for turkeys and chickens before Thanksgiving.

