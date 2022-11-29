Wisconsin Christmas tree growers deliver Trees for Troops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Military families across the U.S. will have a taste of Christmas from Wisconsin Christmas tree growers.

A number of farms that are part of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association brought 325 trees to the parking lot outside Lambeau Field on Tuesday as part of the Trees for Troops program, which is in its 18th year.

Statewide, about 600 trees will be collected and then delivered to military families.

This year’s trees from Northeast Wisconsin are bound for Fort Carson, Colorado, for families stationed there.

“When they unwrap that Christmas tree, it’s got to bring joy to their families, so that’s well worth our time and effort,” Bay View Tree Farm owner Shawn McDonough said. “They deserve it, and we are proud to do it.”

And it’s not just a tree they’ll be receiving. Many of them bear personal messages from a tree grower.

“It isn’t just a manufactured piece of paper. You want to put a personal wish, a Merry Christmas, a Thanks for Your Service, etc. A lot of people do put their home address on and they will get a letter back... from the people that receive the tree, which is really heartwarming,” Paul Schroeder, the retired owner of North Country Christmas Inc. in Wausaukee, said.

Trees for Troops estimates 15,000 trees will be collected this year and donated at 84 bases across the country.

