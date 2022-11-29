RAIN THIS AFTERNOON, FALLING TEMPERATURES TONIGHT

Areas of rain will continue to develop this afternoon. Breezy southeasterly winds may gust over 30 mph but temperatures will top out in the 40s. Some of us may briefly push into the low 50s by early evening. The warm air won’t last...

Rain will briefly turn to wet snow late this evening as a strong cold front marches through. However, by the time the cold air arrives, much of the moisture will be pushing out of the area so we’re not expecting much snow accumulation here. We’re more concerned that as temperatures drop into the 20s after midnight, untreated wet roads may become icy. Drivers should be on alert to this possible issue for their Wednesday morning commute. Keep in mind elevated surfaces like bridges will freeze up first.

Wednesday is going to be much colder with a strong west wind. Gusts over 40 mph are possible. Our temperatures will be holding in the 20s, with wind chills in the lower teens and single digits.

Temperatures will be trending back up late in the week... We should see highs back in the milder 40s again this Friday, before it turns colder again this weekend. A little bit of rain or snow is possible late Friday into Saturday... with more wind. There may be another wintry weather maker in the region early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-25 MPH, GUSTS OVER 30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 20-30 MPH, GUSTS OVER 40 MPH

TODAY: Areas of rain. Breezy and mild. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Evening rain to brief snow. Gusty winds. Icy roads late. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and windy. Chills in the teens and single digits. HIGH: 29

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Late rain showers? HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Early showers or a wintry mix. Windy and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Chance of rain or snow by late in the day. HIGH: 36

