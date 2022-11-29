RAIN DEVELOPS, THEN TEMPERATURES TUMBLE TONIGHT

It may be a cloudy day across northeast Wisconsin, but it’s going to be mild for late November. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s. That’s because of a gusty southeast wind blowing ahead of a strong storm system. While this weathermaker is going to spread heavy snow across northwest Wisconsin, we’ll be mild enough to get mainly rain. Showers are most likely this afternoon and evening.

Our rain will briefly turn to wet snow late this evening, as a strong cold front marches in. However, by the time the cold air arrives, much of the moisture will be pushing out of the area. We’re more concerned that as temperatures drop into the 20s after midnight, untreated wet roads may become icy. Drivers should be on alert to this possible issue for their Wednesday morning commute.

Tomorrow is going to be much colder with a strong west wind. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Our temperatures will be holding in the 20s, with wind chills in the lower teens. Single digit “feel-like temperatures” are likely across northern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be trending back up late in the week... We should see highs back in the milder 40s again this Friday, before it turns colder again this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 20-30+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Rain develops. Mild with gusty southeast winds. HIGH: 48 (after sunset)

TONIGHT: Evening rain to brief snow. Gusty winds. Icy roads late. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and windy. Chills in the teens. HIGH: 29

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Early showers or a wintry mix. Windy and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. A brisk wind. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.