Man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’ scheduled to enter plea

William Comfort, 27
William Comfort, 27(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges in Marathon County on Tuesday.

William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty because the victims were elderly.

In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin on the ‘grandparent scam’. The crime not only included a phone call from someone pretending to be the victim’s grandchild, but also an in-person visit to collect the bail money.

Court documents state Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam.

In Marathon County, a woman lost nearly $50,000. A person was arrested in that case. In Taylor County, a woman reported losing $9,500 in the scam. The woman was able to provide a vehicle description and a phone number for the person that had called her. Investigators in Taylor County worked with other jurisdictions to collaborate on the investigation.

Comfort is also facing charges in Waupaca and Taylor counties.

Authorities in Taylor County learned the suspect vehicle was a car rented from Appleton. According to court documents, the vehicle was rented by William Comfort of Los Angeles. GPS data from the rented vehicle showed it stopped at the victim’s property in Taylor County.

Court documents state investigators believe Comfort and others were working in an organized ring. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled in Marathon County at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Soto Jr. is wanted on numerous charges of retail theft
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Grand Chute firefighters respond to a fatal fire at a duplex on S. Olson Ave.
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire
Sheboygan police car
Sheboygan hit-and-run victim identified

Latest News

Door County fire departments responded to a fire in a vacant house in Gibraltar
Gibraltar fire
The popular walk-through caterpillar at WPS Garden of Lights at GreeN Bay Botanical Garden...
Green Bay Botanical Garden lights up the holidays
A new display at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, Walking on a Dream features interactive discs...
WPS Garden of Lights opens at Green Bay Botanical Garden
UW Health: 2022 flu cases surpass last pre-pandemic flu season