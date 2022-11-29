‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

