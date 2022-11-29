Green Bay neighborhood evacuated after a gas leak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are advising anyone in the area of Edgewood Drive and Hillside Lane to evacuate due to a gas leak.

Police say the gas leak is at a home on the 500-block of Edgewood Drive on the city’s east side, midway between Martin Elementary School and Edison Middle School.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the general public right now, but an emergency alert sent to phones advised people in that area to evacuate with their pets. Police say the evacuation request is in place until further notice.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. This report will be updated.

