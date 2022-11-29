Green Bay neighborhood evacuated after a gas leak

Green Bay police car
Green Bay police car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are advising anyone in the area of Edgewood Drive and Hillside Lane to evacuate due to a gas leak.

Police say the gas leak is at a home on the 500-block of Edgewood Drive on the city’s east side, midway between Martin Elementary School and Edison Middle School.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the general public right now, but an emergency alert sent to phones advised people in that area to evacuate with their pets. Police say the evacuation request is in place until further notice.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. This report will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Soto Jr. is wanted on numerous charges of retail theft
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Sheboygan police car
Sheboygan hit-and-run victim identified
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Grand Chute firefighters respond to a fatal fire at a duplex on S. Olson Ave.
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

Latest News

More Salvation Army bells are sitting silent at red kettles
DEBRIEF: Bell ringers appeal
The Door County candlemaker that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Ukraine relief is...
INTERVIEW: Door County Candle Company continues helping Ukraine
Deer captured during gun-deer season
DEBRIEF: Deer hunt totals
Many donated Christmas trees carry a message from the tree growers
Wisconsin Christmas tree growers deliver Trees for Troops