Green Bay Botanical Garden lights up the holidays

The holiday light show started in 1997 and grows every year
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A beloved holiday tradition is now open.

The WPS Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden features dozens of displays totaling 350,000 lights.

The popular light show started in 1997 and has grown since then, evolving with technology.

There are old favorites like the caterpillar -- a popular spot for selfies and family photo ops -- and each year a new display is added.

This year, “Walking on a Dream” is new to the lineup. The interactive display has discs that light up and change colors when you walk on them.

“I went to a trade show -- a holiday Christmas light trade show, believe it or not; it’s huge! -- so that’s where I saw it. I loved it. I said, ‘We’ve got to have this,’” facilities and maintenance coordinator Dave Barkow said.

The WPS Garden of Lights is open Thursday through Sunday through Christmas, then only weekdays Dec. 26-Dec. 30.

