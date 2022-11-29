Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County.

Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.

Segich is 6′5″, 276 pounds, with short, brown hair and greenish eyes. Monday night he was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and a black spring coat.

He’s driving a 2009-model silver Toyota Camry four-door sedan with Wisconsin license plate 382 TJW. The car has a white, oval sticker on the left rear bumper with the letters IRQ.

If you think you’ve seen Segich or his car, or you have information that could help locate him, call local law enforcement or Veterans Affairs police, (608) 280-7270.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.