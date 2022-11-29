Giving Tuesday: Charities need more than money

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After two of the biggest shopping days of the year -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- comes Giving Tuesday, a day that celebrates giving back.

But what will this year bring with higher inflation?

Philanthropist John Templeton once said, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s important to be nice.” Even though the cost of living is up from last year, non-profits in the area say money isn’t the only way to give back to causes that feed your passion.

“For people who may be feeling a little bit of the pressure of expenses, there’s more ways to give back than donating money. They can come in and they can volunteer,” Lisa Endl, director of marketing and communications for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, suggested.

“Giving Tuesday is also about how you can give your voice, the way you can advocate for the issues that are in your community. It’s a way that you can use your time, understand how can I volunteer. What are the needs the non-profit organization has? What are different ways I can give, even if my dollars aren’t going to quite go as far as they went a year ago? There’s still a lot of different ways that we can give in our community, and we see that every day,” Dennis Buehler, president/CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation said.

The Giving Tuesday organization shared 50 of those ways on Instagram, like bringing a meal to a family with a newborn.

Each of the suggestions could help make someone’s day.

“Giving Tuesday is in the season of generosity. It’s a wonderful time to really unleash the power of philanthropy and really experience what it means to impact people’s lives,” Buehler said.

If you’re helping an organization in your community, it helps to make that community stronger, as Endl explained.

“Even though it’s a national movement, Giving Tuesday, anything that is donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin stays local. So, you’re having a local impact on an international day of giving.”

If you want to volunteer or donate something other than money for Giving Tuesday, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation recommends checking your favorite non-profit’s website. Many of them have wish lists that you can check to see if you have something they need this holiday season.

