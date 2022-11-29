Fire Rips Through Town of Gibraltar Home

Firefighters battle the flames at a home in the Town of Gibraltar
Firefighters battle the flames at a home in the Town of Gibraltar(Tad Dukehart)
By Nate Vandergrift
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a Door County home Sunday evening causing severe damage.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at an unoccupied home along Sugar Bush Court in the Town of Gibraltar. A concerned neighbor noticed the flames and called 911.

When fire crews arrived on the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames. They immediately called for a Mutual Aid Box Alarm, requesting additional fire resources.

Firefighters had to use an exterior attack in an effort to control the flames and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and the surrounding woodlands.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

The home sustained heavy damage from the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Gibraltar, Ephraim, Baileys Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, Egg Harbor, Jacksonport, Sturgeon Bay, Door County EMS, Door County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Public Service all helped on the scene.

