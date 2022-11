DNR: 2022 deer hunt was better than 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s deer hunting season wrapped up Sunday, and it saw an increase in animals harvested over last year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the number of deer harvested during gun season increased by 14.4% statewide over 2021. That includes a 14.7% increase in antlered deer bagged and a 14.1% increase in antlerless deer.

Since bow hunting season opened on Sept. 17, hunters registered over 300,000 deer statewide.

The DNR added that hunting licenses were issued to hunters from all 50 states as well as 21 different countries.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.