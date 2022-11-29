20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.

According to the criminal complaint, early Sunday morning, Olson got into an argument with a man at Someplace Else on University Ave. The witness said Olson threatened him several times and was kicked out.

Prosecutors say Olson waited in his car outside. A friend of the man Olson argued with came out and asked Olson what his problem was. Olson accelerated the SUV in reverse towards him and the building. The victim jumped into what he called a cubby hole in the building to escape being hit. The crash destroyed the stairs and wall. The victim believed he would’ve been killed if he didn’t get out of the way. He still suffered scrapes to his arm from the vehicle.

Police heading to the scene saw the suspect’s SUV in the Manna for Life Ministries parking lot down the street. When an officer approached, the driver sped off.

Olson’s girlfriend identified Olson as the driver.

An officer spotted Olson’s SUV on Main St. almost 24 hours later. The officer, who was in an unmarked squad car without emergency lights or siren activated, followed the SUV and watched it accelerate and run a red light at Webster Ave. The officer lost sight of the SUV, but another squad found it on Elizabeth St. Soon, it crashed at Elizabeth and Radisson. Three people jumped out of the SUV and fled. Police think two of them ran across the interstate. A third ran into the woods of the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officers found Olson lying on the ground in the woods. He complained about chest pains and asked to go to a hospital. The other two people in the car were never located, and Olson wouldn’t give up their names.

Police say Olson doesn’t have a valid Wisconsin driver’s license. Before they found him, he already had apprehension requests for Hit and Run Causing Injury, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. He also had appearance warrants for Operating Without a License, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, and Defective or No Tail Lamp. Officers also found a warrant for a municipal citation for Disorderly Conduct with a Motor Vehicle.

The Brown County district attorney has added charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Hit and Run Involving Injury, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. He could receive more than 12 years in prison if convicted of the most recent charges.

Olson’s girlfriend was cited for allowing Olson to use her vehicle.

