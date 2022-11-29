18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals.

Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.

A police officer reviewed surveillance video from the church. According to the criminal complaint, “the pickup’s path of travel...demonstrated the driver was intentionally driving where the most geese were present, and the entirety of the incident lasted 17 seconds, suggesting the sole purpose of entering the parking lot was to target the geese.”

Police traced the license plate number on the truck to its owner, who said it was driven by her son, 18-year-old Keeghan Yindra. Yindra admitted he was driving the pickup truck. He said he just got new back tires and was trying to “drift” and was “messing around.” He said he was trying to scare the flock away and didn’t intend to kill a goose.

Yindra pleaded not guilty to the charges against him of Mistreatment of Animals-Causing Death and misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, and Bail Jumping. Online court records show he was out on bail for a domestic abuse-related disorderly conduct charge filed in 2021.

The charge of animal mistreatment causing death carries a maximum 3½ years in prison and $10,000 fine.

The court gave the two sides until December 16 to work out an offer. The next court date is in January.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.