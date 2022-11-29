$100 fire puts first red bulb on Green Bay fire station wreaths

Wreath outside a Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire station. A bulb will be changed to red...
Wreath outside a Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire station. A bulb will be changed to red for every residential fire.(Green Bay Metro Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department hung wreaths outside each of its fire stations on Thanksgiving to raise public awareness about fire safety. The wreaths go up with green lights, and a bulb turns red for each residential fire this holiday season.

Nine fire stations are changing a bulb Tuesday because of a $100 garage fire on Green Bay’s east side. The fire department didn’t divulge the address of the fire, which was reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The fire damaged a planter and some debris in the garage, but a fire department official points out it was windy and wouldn’t take much to spread the flames.

The fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. The fire department reminds people not to dispose of cigarettes in vegetation -- like potted plants, mulch or landscaping materials -- but to use a proper receptacle -- like an ashtray, sand, or water.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department responds to an average 15 residential fires every season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The leading cause of those fires is careless cooking. Firefighters hope every time someone notices a red bulb on a wreath outside a fire station, it’s a reminder to practice fire safety.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Soto Jr. is wanted on numerous charges of retail theft
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Sheboygan police car
Sheboygan hit-and-run victim identified
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Grand Chute firefighters respond to a fatal fire at a duplex on S. Olson Ave.
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain falls, temperatures fall
A Green Alert was issued for Michael Segich on Nov. 29, 2022
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
Hunter in a tree stand on opening weekend of the gun-deer season
DNR: 2022 deer hunt was better than 2021
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, right, speaks as former President...
Republican Michels says Trump thought Michels would win race