$100 fire puts first red bulb on Green Bay fire station wreaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department hung wreaths outside each of its fire stations on Thanksgiving to raise public awareness about fire safety. The wreaths go up with green lights, and a bulb turns red for each residential fire this holiday season.

Nine fire stations are changing a bulb Tuesday because of a $100 garage fire on Green Bay’s east side. The fire department didn’t divulge the address of the fire, which was reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The fire damaged a planter and some debris in the garage, but a fire department official points out it was windy and wouldn’t take much to spread the flames.

The fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. The fire department reminds people not to dispose of cigarettes in vegetation -- like potted plants, mulch or landscaping materials -- but to use a proper receptacle -- like an ashtray, sand, or water.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department responds to an average 15 residential fires every season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The leading cause of those fires is careless cooking. Firefighters hope every time someone notices a red bulb on a wreath outside a fire station, it’s a reminder to practice fire safety.

