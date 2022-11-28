TWO SYSTEMS MERGE INTO NEXT WINTER SYSTEM, RAIN & SNOW START TUE. NIGHT

Temperatures have tumbled overnight from a cold front that did cause some brief showers. High pressure has moved in behind the front which will keep temperatures average and create a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover. Highs will be in the lower 40s with lows in the mid-30s. This will be short-lived as two strong winter systems form on Monday, one in Canada and the other in Colorado. These two systems will create a line of heavy snow across the northern part of Wisconsin while southeast Wisconsin will see rainfall as temperatures will be too warm for snow. The two systems will merge into one big winter system over the Great Lakes. Rain will begin mainly by the afternoon and continue into nightfall until temperatures will be cold enough for snow showers briefly early Wednesday morning.

Traffic could be slippery Wednesday morning due to wet roads creating patchy ice as temperatures will cool down rapidly. Commute for people looks to be slippery so the severe weather threat has been issued LOW!! The precipitation will end by sunrise with some cloud cover, but by the afternoon clouds will clear out. Highs will be colder on Wednesday and Thursday in the lower 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: S 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy in the morning with clouds increasing by the afternoon. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Mild night. LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Overcast with chances of rain mainly by the afternoon into nightfall. Late snow showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Early chances of snow showers. Slippery roads possible with much cooler highs and breezy winds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with much warmer highs. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of rain and snow. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.