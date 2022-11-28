St. Norbert College loses its “Music Man”

Dudley Birder at St. Norbert College
Dudley Birder at St. Norbert College(St. Norbert College)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The St. Norbert College community is mourning the loss of their very own “Music Man.” Dudley Birder passed away over the weekend at the age of 95.

Birder retired in 2018 after nearly 60 years of serving as a musical fixture in the community. He directed countless musicals, swinging night performances, and founded a chorale in 1974 which now bears his name.

While his legacy will live on in the De Pere campus’s performance space and an endowment to make sure the Dudley Birder Chorale sings on forever, one of his friends says his legacy will also live on in the people he met along the way during his 95 years on this earth.

“He just had this boundless energy, and he would just draw people in and give them something to do. And he had a way of making the person that moved the tree from the left to the right feel like they were the most important person, you know, and every singer and all that kind of stuff,” chorale director Kent Paulsen said.

A celebration of life will be held for Birder in June.

In two weeks, the lights will dim during the holiday pops concert at the Weidner Center in Birder’s honor.

