RAIN, SOME SNOW, AND PLENTY OF WIND ON THE WAY

The pattern is going to be pretty active over the next week to 10 days with several weather makers headed our way. We’ll have chances of rain, snow, and plenty of wind. Up and down temperatures too!

For tonight... clouds thicken and there may be some patchy drizzle around. Milder lows in the low to mid 30s are expected.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Most of northeast Wisconsin should get into the 40s at some point during the day. Oddly enough the warmest part of the day may end up being the early evening when temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40s.

Rain will switch to snow by late Tuesday evening and during Tuesday night. Temperatures during this time will fall from the 40s into the mid 20s. This rapid fall below freezing may lead to slick spots on area roadways for the Wednesday morning commute so be advised. Only minor snow accumulations are expected in our area during this event but several inches may fall just to our NW. There will certainly be more travel issues Tuesday & Wednesday across north central Wisconsin and the western UP.

Snow Potential Tuesday & Wednesday (WBAY)

The other headline of this weather maker will be strong wind. Some gusts may be over 40 mph during the day Wednesday. This combined with air temperatures in the 20s will lead to wind chill values in the teens and single digits all day long. Get those heavy coats ready to go!

We’re also monitoring the potential for some rain and snow either late Friday or Saturday and again early next week. These next 2 systems bear watching but details and timing are still iffy. Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: S 5-15+ MPH

TOMORROW: SE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Patchy drizzle? Not as chilly. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing. Breezy & mild. Some snow by late evening. HIGH: 48 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Windy & cold. Bitter wind chills all day long. A passing snow shower is possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Late rain or snow? Breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow. Breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or rain. HIGH: 33

