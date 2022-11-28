PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin.

Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible.

Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In this 3-part, special report, our Casey Torres sits down with a survivor whose story of pain, suffering and freedom lets us in on what’s known as “The Life.”

“The Life, for me, for a while, was my time under condemnation from traffickers and these people that were doing these awful things to myself and my family,” the woman, Jane, described.

You’ll meet members of a task force dedicating their time and energy to combating trafficking in Sheboygan County.

“I look at ‘The Life’ as this underworld of despair where awful things are happening. It can be in the public’s view, and I think people are a little naive to the fact that it’s happening,” Sheboygan police detective Brandon Kehoe said.

Our eye-opening reports on “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life’” begin Monday night on Action 2 News at 10.

