Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night.

The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was alerted to the fire at 7:50 p.m. Firefighters found flames on one side of the single-story duplex on the 600-block of S. Olson.

Although firefighters quickly put out the fire, they found the man and dog inside the house. Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name yet.

What caused the fire wasn’t immediately apparent. The investigation is being coordinated among the Grand Chute fire and police departments and the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation -- which we’re told is routine after a fatal fire.

Three other adults living in the duplex needed to find another place to stay. They’re getting help from the American Red Cross.

The Grand Chute Fire Department is advising everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms and practice an escape plan, saying, “Fires move fast in today’s homes.”

Grand Chute received assistance from Appleton and Fox Crossing fire departments, which responded automatically to the call under their mutual aid agreements. The Greenville Fire Department, Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team, Gold Cross Ambulance, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, and We Energies also provided support.

