Driver found after fatal hit-and-run in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department says a 20-year-old man confessed to a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old Sheboygan man Sunday night.

Police say the victim was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of N. 9th St. and New York Ave. at about 6:20 p.m. The man died later from his injuries after being taken to a hospital. His name wasn’t made public so his family can be notified first.

Police located the suspected vehicle at an apartment complex on the city’s south side. The driver, who’s also from Sheboygan, admitted to leaving the scene of the crash. Police are referring him to the district attorney’s office for a charge of Hit and Run Causing Death. The 20-year-old wasn’t identified because he wasn’t charged.

The crash is under investigation by the police department’s accident reconstruction unit. Police are asking anyone with information that could help to call (920) 459-3333.

The crash happened about 30 minutes after the end of the Sheboygan Holiday Parade, but police say there doesn’t appear to be any connection. The crash wasn’t on the parade route, and police don’t have any evidence it was intentional.

