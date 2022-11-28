Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts

Enrique Soto Jr. is wanted on numerous charges of retail theft
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a man suspected in a number of retail thefts.

Enrique Soto Jr., 42, has felony warrants for his arrest. He’s 5′7″, about 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide information about the thefts, saying the investigation is ongoing. Online court records show he was charged with retail theft in September and July this year and has several open theft cases from 2021. Most of the charges involve the theft of goods valued between $500 and $5,000.

If you have information on Soto’s whereabouts, call Sergeant Loppnow at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, (920) 448-6188.

