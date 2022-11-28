BBB urges Cyber Monday shoppers to be aware of scams and phony websites

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, has become one of the top shopping days of the year. But online shopping – even on Cyber Monday – has risks. The BBB is urging shoppers to be wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.

Experts say if a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

The BBB said shoppers can spot easily spot unsecured websites. Secure web addresses begin with “HTTPS” and not just “HTTP”. Never put personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Online shoppers should also make sure they have antivirus software installed on their computer or mobile device, and that it is up to date. This will help you to avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.

The BBB is reminding people to be on the look out for phishing scams. Those scams can include unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

