3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Taste the rainbow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schoolkids all know ROY G. BIV. That’s how they remember the colors of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet.

Here’s someone else you should know: Brad Spakowitz.

Because once you know Roy, Brad’s going to help you know your fruits and vegetables and their benefits, organized by color.

So grab an orange, bite down on some blue, chow down on indigo, and add a little green to your plate as we watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.