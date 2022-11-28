3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Taste the rainbow

Brad organizes the benefits of your fruits and vegetables by color
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schoolkids all know ROY G. BIV. That’s how they remember the colors of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet.

Here’s someone else you should know: Brad Spakowitz.

Because once you know Roy, Brad’s going to help you know your fruits and vegetables and their benefits, organized by color.

So grab an orange, bite down on some blue, chow down on indigo, and add a little green to your plate as we watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking to find her
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase
police lights
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Enrique Soto Jr. is wanted on numerous charges of retail theft
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in numerous store thefts

Latest News

Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force
INTERVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside "The Life"
A 69-year-old man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a Sheboygan intersection
69-year-old man dies in hit-and-run
Grand Chute Fire Department responds to a duplex fire on S. Olson St.
No smoke alarms were sounding in Grand Chute fire
Brad Spakowitz organizes the health benefits of fruits and vegetables by color
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Eat the rainbow