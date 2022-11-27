USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - USPS says it is has you covered in getting your holiday packages delivered on time.

On Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season, the Postal Service says if you get your packages in the mail on time, they’ll be delivered in time to celebrate.

The Postal Service said people have four weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail.

Here are specific mailing and shipping deadlines to expect delivery by Dec. 25: (dates are different for shipping to/from Alaska and Hawaii)

  • Dec. 9: priority mail and first-class mail
  • Dec. 16: USPS priority mail express military service
  • Dec. 17: USPS retail ground service, first-class mail service (including greeting cards), first-class package service
  • Dec. 19: priority mail service
  • Dec. 22: priority mail express service

To handle the holiday surge in shipping, the Postal Service is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations.

The Postal Service said there are also temporary price increases in place through Jan. 22, 2023. These price increases help keep USPS competitive in achieving service excellence. It said the price adjustments are similar to past years.

USPS said the busiest week for the Postal Service is two weeks before Christmas.

