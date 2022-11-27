QUIET MONDAY... RAIN, SNOW, WIND MIDWEEK

Not a lot of fanfare to start the work week. Look for a mix of sun & clouds on Monday along with highs in the 40s. Some 30s are more likely across the Northwoods. Southerly winds develop from 5 to 15 mph.

A potent weather maker will move through the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Initially, our area will be on the warm side and that means highs in the 40s on Tuesday along with rain showers. A switch to snow will take place Tuesday night as colder air moves in from the west. While a coating to perhaps 2″+ of snow may accumulate here across northeast Wisconsin, it still appears that the the highest amounts with this storm will fall to our west and northwest. We are going to have to watch for slick spots to develop Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as temperatures tumbler below freezing. Snow showers should end sometime Wednesday AM but it stay windy and cold all day long.

Snow Potential Tuesday & Wednesday (WBAY)

The end of the week looks pretty tame and seasonably chilly. Another storm system may produce either rain, snow, or a mix at some point late Friday or Saturday. Timing and details remain uncertain so stay tuned for updates later in the week.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VAR 0-5 MPH

MONDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly but quiet. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain developing. Snow develops during the evening & night. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers. Windy & much colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A little milder. HIGH: 41LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some rain or snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 33

