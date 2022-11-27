Police searching for missing Green Bay woman

Police are looking to find her
Police are looking to find her(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green Bay.

Kraning is a white woman who is around 4-feet and 11-inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officials say she has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Authorities say she is not a danger to the public, but there are concerns for her welfare.

Police are asking that if you have seen Ms. Kraning or have information on where she might be, please call the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-265021

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

