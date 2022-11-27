Kiel holds memorial for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is keeping the memory of fallen officer, Steven Nothem, alive.

Dozens attended a memorial service Saturday at Kiel High school, Nothem grew up in Kiel and graduated from the high school.

He served two tours in Iraq as a Marine, then served four years as a Grand Chute police officer when he came back; he later decided to join the Carrollton Police Department in Texas.

Nothem’s family and friends spoke about him at the memorial service, sharing stories and words of wisdom.

“If we could take a page from his book and be kind and be humble, be methodical in what you do and very detailed in your life you’ll definitely live up to his honor.” said 1st Sgt. David Tellefsen, USMC Ret. who was Nothem’s recruiter for the Marines, and later served with him.

Kiel’s Police Chief, David Funkhouser shared his story on how he met Steven Nothem, “And he said where are you a police officer sir, I said in Kiel Wisconsin. He said, I’m from Kiel! And I said imagine that, what’s your name sir? And we shook hands and I said I’m Steve Nothem.”

Nothem’s father, Steven Nothem I, gave some insight on his son’s life growing up, and spoke about his passion in life, “Steven was a kind and gentle man who loved his family more than anything else in the world. We hunted together and we watched some Packers games together, but those weren’t his passions, his passion was his family and his community service that is protecting the small and the weak came at a close second”

Officer Nothem was killed on October 18 while helping a fellow officer during a traffic stop when his vehicle was hit by a driver in Texas.

The driver, an 82-year-old man, was also killed in the crash.

Steven Nothem leaves behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, and a 1-year-old daughter.

