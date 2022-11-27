Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts:” Packers at Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (4-7) prepare to face the Philadelphia Ealges (9-1) on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Run The Table 2.0?: It may seem impossible. But that’s how it felt in 2016. And the similarities to how such a run must start are uncanny. In 2016, the Packers won 6 straight games to make the playoffs, starting with a night game at Philly on Thanksgiving weekend. Here in 2022, the Packers have 6 games to go and likely need to win out, starting with a night game at Philly on Thanksgiving weekend. Even after a loss last Thursday to the Titans, Aaron Rodgers said the Packers have the ability to win out, if they play to their potential. But that is easier said than done, for sure.

#2 Balanced Eagles: Not only does Philly own the NFL’s best record at 9-1, but they are the only team in the league that owns both a top-5 offense and a top-5 defense. The Eagles are #5 in total offense and #2 in total defense.

#3 What got into Watson?: Christian Watson went 9 weeks without a TD catch to start his NFL career, but caught 5 scores in the last 2 games. His confidence is blossoming as the season reaches this make-or-break stretch. Rodgers admitted Green Bay has to find even more opportunities for the young 2nd-round pick. Watson, all of a sudden, leads all rookies in TD grabs.

#4 Jalen Hurts: The Philadelphia Eagles’ QB saw his first extended NFL action against Green Bay 2 years ago, relieving Carson Wentz at Lambeau Field and going on to claim the starting job for good. Hurts has come a long way. He may not challenge for the league lead in passing yards this year, but he causes headaches for opposing defenses. His running abilities, both on designed QB runs and scrambles, are a nightmare to manage. The Colts had Hurts hemmed in almost all game long last week, but he was still able to make a few plays that mattered in the 4th quarter to get a win. Stopping Hurts early and often won’t get the job done. They have to corral Hurts in the 4th quarter as well.

#5 Jones’ Sneaky-good Season: Despite the mounting losses and lack of offensive production on the scoreboard, Aaron Jones has done yeoman’s work this year. The RB has 778 rushing yards already and is on pace to surpass his career high (1,104). Jones enters this game 59 yards shy of hitting the 5,000-yard mark for career rushing.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Packers 18

