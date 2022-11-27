BACK-TO-BACK SYSTEMS BRING CHANCES OF RAIN & SNOW HEADING INTO DECEMBER

The nice weather has come to an end as a low-pressure system from the south and a cold front from Canada is merging over Wisconsin. This has caused clouds to increase with temperatures cooling back to where they should be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the north between 10-20 mph. By midday, the low-pressure system will be moving into Michigan creating a brief chance for isolated showers over the Fox Valley and lakeshore area. By mid-afternoon the rain should be done with mostly to partly cloudy skies which will continue into nightfall. Lows will fall to the upper 20s which is seasonal for this time of year. Winds will also calm down from the north.

High pressure will build up behind the cold front, but it’ll be brief as two strong systems develop, one in Canada and another in Colorado. These two systems will eventually merge into one strong system in Canada, but as it does it will create a chance for showers and eventually snow starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. For Monday, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s and calm south winds. By nightfall, partly cloudy skies will continue with lows in the upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Back to normal highs. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, seasonal lows. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Overcast with chances of afternoon rain. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Early chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance of snow. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. HIGH: 35

