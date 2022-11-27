12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

