Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am.

Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Chevrolet was traveling north on Shamrock Road and eventually veered off the roadway, striking the ditch and the culvert.

The incident is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

