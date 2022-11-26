PERFECT WEATHER FOR SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

What a perfect day to spend shopping on Black Friday and for Small Business Saturday, it’s going to be even better. High pressure has moved across the Midwest towards the Ohio River Valley. This has caused the winds to change to the southwest and will increase in speed to be between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. The winds will also bring warmer air from the south increasing the highs to the mid 50s. This will not reach the records, but it’s still between 15-20 degrees above average. Sunshine will continue all day before a cold front and low pressure system increases the cloud cover by Saturday night. The lows will only cool down to the mid 30s with calmer winds from the southwest before changing to the north after midnight.

Sunday will see more cloud cover with isolated chances of showers by the afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will be too warm for the rain to convert over to snow or freezing rain so no travel hazards are expected. The chance of showers will focus over the lake shore up to Green Bay and Fox Valley. The Northwoods do not have a chance for rain. Highs will be in the lower 40s with lows in the upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 G 30 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny with very warm highs. Breezy! HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and calmer winds. Relatively cool. LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon isolated chance of showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with relatively seasonable highs. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Overcast with late chance of showers and snow. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers possible with minimal accumulation. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much colder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with possible chance of snow showers. HIGH: 35

