Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and leading police on a chase. He is now charged with Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense), and Felony Bail Jumping.

On Friday, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a call at a parking lot on the 1100 block of E. Johnson St. for reports of a black SUV ramming a vehicle and driving away.

The department says at 9:02 p.m., dispatched received a call of a black SUV that appeared to have been in an accident. It was seen speeding on Scott St. Right after, another call was received reporting a black SUV had backed into a vehicle at the intersection of W. Scott St. and Lakeshore Dr.--also driving away after impact. Then, another call reported a dark SUV hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into a structure on Doty St.

Officers eventually located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver stopped, but then took off. The chase is reported to have reached speeds of about 50 MPH in the city. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office squad car at the intersection of S. park Ave. and E. Second St.

The incident is under investigation. No further details have been released.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLPD.

