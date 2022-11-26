CLOUDY & COOLER SUNDAY WITH SOME LIGHT RAIN OR SNOW POSSIBLE

We’re going to end the long holiday weekend on a mostly cloudy and cool note. Some light rain or snow showers are possible Sunday but it doesn’t look like our area will see a lot. Travel is still looking generally OK in the region. Highs should range from the upper 30s to low 40s in most spots Sunday. Expect northerly winds at 10 to 20+ mph.

A more potent weather maker needs to be watched midweek. Our area will be on the warm side of the system on Tuesday and that means a chance of rain and temperatures in the 40s. Colder air will blow in Tuesday night leading to a switch from rain to snow. Snow showers may continue Wednesday as the wind cranks up from the northwest. The current thinking is that Northeast Wisconsin will miss out on the most significant snow potential but some slick spots are certainly possible. Several inches of snow may accumulate to our northwest. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.

The end of the work week should be quiet and seasonable for early December with temperatures in the 30s to around 40°.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/N 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few light rain or snow showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloud with rain developing. Some snow possible by late evening. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, windy, & cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 35

