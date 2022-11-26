Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend.

“He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil.

Almost 200 people gathered at Riverside Park for a vigil to remember 11-year-old Easton Thom, a sixth-grade student at Berlin Middle School.

Those who attended the vigil dressed in blaze orange or hunting gear for Easton.

“We come from a hunting community, and we just wanted to show that orange has become Easton’s color. It’s all about him and the love for him,” said Nechkash.

Community members have been collecting donations for the Thom family all week, some even selling orange mugs with Easton’s name on it.

The co-organizers of Friday’s vigil say the outpouring of support continues to show the true colors of the community, now blaze orange for Easton.

“It’s made me proud of where we’re from because so many people have come together for this family,” said Nechkash.

“They should just be able to grieve in peace, and not have to worry financially or anything. They should just be able to do whatever they need to do to make it through this,” said Tara Schubert, co-organizer of candlelight vigil.

A benefit account for Easton Thom’s family is set up at Farmers and Merchants Bank of Berlin.

Checks can be sent to:

Easton Thom Benefit

c/o Farmers and Merchants Bank

P.O. Box 270

Berlin, WI 54923

