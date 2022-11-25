Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge.

A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the parking lot of the mall when it allegedly accidentally discharged. Grand Chute police say he has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

