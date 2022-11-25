Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday customers are facing some of the highest inflation prices in decades, but that’s not stopping many of them from Black Friday shopping today. Heidi Datema, the store director at Meijer in Howard, says there was a line out the door this morning.

“We have a lot of great deals going on today, so traffic’s been really good,” says Datema.

What are shoppers lining up for this season? Datema says electronics are typically the hot items, but shoppers are also gravitating toward clothing and holiday decorations today.

Many major retailers, including Walmart and Target, remained closed on Thanksgiving. However, a record number of over 166 million people are expected to shop during the weekend, which stretches from Thursday through Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation.

“Pretty much for this year, what we’ve seen is that they have a certain list but then it’s grab and impulse buys with it, so we don’t really see people budgeting that much this year,” said Datema.

One customer waiting in line this morning says she woke up at 4 A.M.

“We picked up my daughter, got a coffee, now we’re all caffein-ed and ready to go. We’re going here, a couple other stores, and then we’ll go to lunch,” says Kathy Martin.

She says it’s a shopping tradition she makes with her family every year.

“I got a dozen grandkids, I’ve got a lot of shopping to do,” she says.

