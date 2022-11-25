Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday.

Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident.

Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a parking lot and arrested around 3:28pm without incident. He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail and he has only been identified as a 51-year-old Oshkosh man at this time.

An investigation determined the man fired the weapon into the air shortly before he was arrested. Police blocked off the road for about 20 minutes and it is now open again.

No injuries have been reported, officials say it is an isolated incident and it is under investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police department at 920-236-5700 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 920-231-8477.

