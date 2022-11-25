MILD & SUNNY “BLACK FRIDAY” WITH WARMER HIGHS SATURDAY

For northeast Wisconsin, the weather was pleasant with warmer than average highs and some cloud cover. For “Black Friday,” the weather will be even better with sunshine returning for all of northeast Wisconsin and see similar temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with lows in the lower 30s. Strong high pressure over the Rockies is creating clear skies across most of the Midwest. This will bring warmer temperatures for Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 50s which is between 10-15 degrees warmer than average. Lows will fall to the mid 30s Saturday night with mostly clear skies.

A system in Texas will form Friday night and move towards northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. By Sunday, clouds will increase with scattered chances of showers especially for areas south of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the lower 40s and lows cooling back down to where they should be in the upper 20s. Once the system moves away, sunshine will come back on Monday before another system arrives by midweek next week bringing more chances of showers and snow.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 15-25 MPH

“BLACK FRIDAY”: Very mild and sunny day. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night. Cool and calm. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late chance of showers and snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix possible. Overcast. HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with cooler than average temperatures. HIGH: 32

