BREEZY & MILD SATURDAY ON THE WAY

So far so good for this long Thanksgiving weekend. We have another great day on tap for Saturday (albeit breezy) with a chance of some light rain or snow showers for some on Sunday.

Skies will be generally clear tonight and mostly sunny on Saturday. Lows tonight should range from the upper 20s to low 30s with highs on Saturday well into the 50s. The one downside about tomorrow will be the wind. Some gusts from the SW may be around or over 30 mph at time.

An area of low pressure will move from Texas to the Great Lakes region by Sunday. Our area will be on the NW side of this weather maker but we still may get a little bit of light rain or snow on Sunday, especially across our southern & eastern counties. No significant impacts are anticipated at this time. It will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

A more potent weather maker is on tap for the late Tuesday & early Wednesday timeframe. This system may produce a few inches of snow across north central Wisconsin (NW of the Fox Valley) Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It will also crank up the wind and bring in colder air. Look for more details as we get closer.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH, GUSTS NEAR 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & quiet. Brisk breezes. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Winds increase. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light rain and/or snow showers possible. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of PM rain. Some snow possible by evening. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning flakes. Breezy & chilly. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.