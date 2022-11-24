UW Health: Gratitude is a gift for those giving and receiving

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’re now well into the season of giving, researchers are trying to pinpoint the impact that gratitude can have on a person.

Studies suggest one of the top contributing factors to a person’s well-being is the amount of gratitude they experience.

We spoke with Dr. Shilagh Mirgain of U.W. Health to see how one act of kindness can go a long way.

“What they found is that, when we tend to express appreciation to somebody else, we tend to underestimate the impact that that has on the other person -- and the person receiving those acts of kindness, like words of appreciation and gratitude, actually rated it as making them happier and improving the quality of their day.”

There are several ways you can express your gratitude this holiday season and throughout the year, such as discussing what you’re grateful for over Thanksgiving dinner, keeping a journal of things you’re grateful for, and teaching your kids the meaning of gratitude.

